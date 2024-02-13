Kanye Tells TMZ He Can't Be Canceled, Stands By Antisemitism | The TMZ Podcast
The TMZ Podcast: Kanye Says He Can't Be Canceled, 'Vultures' Proves It! Won't Take Back Antisemitism
2/13/2024 12:33 PM PT
On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...
We caught up with Kanye West at LAX fresh on the heels of 'Vultures' hitting #1 on the charts, and he told us that he can't be canceled, and stands by his antisemitic statements.
Katy Perry revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel: Live!" that the upcoming season of "American Idol" will be her last, while subtly teasing new music.
Tom Cruise reportedly has a new girlfriend, and the two are "growing closer" according to insiders.
Plus, Beyoncé released two new country genre singles from her upcoming "Renaissance: Act II," despite receiving backlash at the 2016 CMAs.
Hosts: Charlie Cotton & Eric Colley