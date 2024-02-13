Kanye Tells TMZ He Can't Be Canceled, Stands By Antisemitism | The TMZ Podcast

Kanye Says He Can't Be Canceled, 'Vultures' Proves It!

On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...

We caught up with Kanye West at LAX fresh on the heels of 'Vultures' hitting #1 on the charts, and he told us that he can't be canceled, and stands by his antisemitic statements.

Katy Perry revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel: Live!" that the upcoming season of "American Idol" will be her last, while subtly teasing new music.

Tom Cruise reportedly has a new girlfriend, and the two are "growing closer" according to insiders.

Plus, Beyoncé released two new country genre singles from her upcoming "Renaissance: Act II," despite receiving backlash at the 2016 CMAs.

