CMT Host Cody Alan Says Beyoncé More Than Welcome on Country Music Scene

More Than Welcome in the Genre!!!

Beyoncé's decision to go country -- for at least one album -- is stirring fan excitement, but within country music, perhaps no one's more thrilled about it than CMT host Cody Alan!

The 38-year-old, who also hosts SiriusXM's "Highway Mornings," tells TMZ he's all for the pop/R&B icon opening the Beyhive to a new genre with Super Sunday surprise drop of "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" ... 2 singles on her upcoming "Renaissance Act II" album.

Cody says having someone as big as Beyoncé shine the spotlight on country music is a big deal -- and he's totally embracing it.

A turn to country appears to be a bit of a trend recently as Cody reminds us of the success rapper Jelly Roll has had going back to his country roots -- and while Cody isn't certain Queen Bey's country foray will translate to the masses, he thinks it super cool she's even giving it a go.

Alan also notes that the music biz usually categorizes artists -- but it's a genius move on Beyoncé's end to step out of the box 'cause that's usually where the best music is found.