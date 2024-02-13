CMT Host Cody Alan Says Beyoncé More Than Welcome on Country Music Scene
Beyoncé's decision to go country -- for at least one album -- is stirring fan excitement, but within country music, perhaps no one's more thrilled about it than CMT host Cody Alan!
The 38-year-old, who also hosts SiriusXM's "Highway Mornings," tells TMZ he's all for the pop/R&B icon opening the Beyhive to a new genre with Super Sunday surprise drop of "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" ... 2 singles on her upcoming "Renaissance Act II" album.
Cody says having someone as big as Beyoncé shine the spotlight on country music is a big deal -- and he's totally embracing it.
A turn to country appears to be a bit of a trend recently as Cody reminds us of the success rapper Jelly Roll has had going back to his country roots -- and while Cody isn't certain Queen Bey's country foray will translate to the masses, he thinks it super cool she's even giving it a go.
Alan also notes that the music biz usually categorizes artists -- but it's a genius move on Beyoncé's end to step out of the box 'cause that's usually where the best music is found.
Good music is good music at the end of the day, according to Alan -- but he's adamant that Beyoncé kickin' it in cowboy boots will have the Beyhive buzzin' to new heights.