Tom Sandoval Compares Scandoval to George Floyd Murder, Tiffany Haddish Goes to Israel | The TMZ Podcast

Tiffany Haddish is being slammed by folks online after she joked about 'finding a man' on her trip to Israel.

Travis Kelce was spotted getting some rest & relaxation in Las Vegas, hanging with friends and hitting the golf course at the Wynn Golf & Country Club!

One of the suspects in the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting admitted to firing off the first shots ... before allegedly saying he "shouldn't have done that."

Tom Sandoval angered the internet after he compared Scandoval to the O.J. Simpson case and the murder of George Floyd. He then clarified his remarks and added that he is "incredibly sorry and embarrassed." Yikes.

Plus, a couple from '90 Day Fiance' had their fundraiser halted after fans started to doubt a cancer diagnosis.

