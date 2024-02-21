Tiffany Haddish Angers Social Media Over Israel Trip, But She's Sincere

Tiffany Haddish's hitting some turbulence on social media -- upsetting fans with jokes she cracked while heading to Israel ... although, we know she's been very sincere about this.

The actress/comedian took to Instagram Live Tuesday to tell fans she was headed to the holy land for an educational trip ... before launching into a series of light-hearted jokes about everything she was planning to do there, including seeing stuff with her own eyes.

Play video content

TH said she was heading to the war-torn area to meet her "future man" while sipping on a glass of "orange juice" -- adding it wasn't a mimosa in the aftermath of her second DUI arrest. Long story short ... some feel she was being a bit too irreverent about the issue.

During this IG Live session, TH also sang a song she made up, belting out, "On my way to Tel Aviv, then to Jerusalem. Then I’m going to the Dead Sea and goin’ get me some. Gonna have some fun, yeah. It’s gonna be great. Then I’m gonna learn about the politics, ay."

Even though she left it out of her jingle, Haddish told her followers she was going to Gaza as well before asking ... "Isn't Gaza in Israel? Ain't it all on the same continent, the same piece of land surrounded by water?"

Play video content MEGA

She's since landed in Israel, BTW ... but she didn't say anything to photogs waiting for her in the airport.

Of course, disputes over that land are a major impetus behind the region's destructive war ... and people online weren't pleased with Tiffany's bit referring to her as a Zionist and claiming her trip cosigns on the "Palestinian genocide."

FWIW ... Tiffany discovered she had Jewish ancestry just a few years ago and -- according to a 2022 TIME interview -- she regularly attends Friday Shabbat dinners.

She's been an avid supporter of Jewish causes over the years too -- most recently headlining a Jewish fundraiser show at the Laugh Factory and calling for the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas back in October. So, yes ... Tiffany has been passionate about her Jewish roots -- and she's been talking about wanting to go to Israel for a long while now.

Play video content TMZ Studios

There is one entity that's stoked she's on her way to the country ... the Israeli government announced her imminent arrival via X and asked if they could "throw you a Bat Mitzvah at the Western Wall?" Unclear if the state knows she already had a Bat Mitzvah in 2019, but they're extending an invite anyway.