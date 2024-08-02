Bethenny Frankel Models Itty-Bitty Bikini, Despite Being of a 'Certain Age'

Play video content

Bethenny Frankel is popping off on the notion she's too old to rock a bikini ... by modeling an itty-bitty black two-piece for her millions of followers.

The 53-year-old 'Real Housewives of New York' alum took to Instagram Thursday, where she asked her fans if she should keep one specific bikini -- despite being a woman of a "certain age." Watch the vid, as BF's tone -- and, frankly, fit frame -- made it clear there was only one right answer.

She confidently asked ... "Am I popping tags or am I not popping tags?"

Bethenny's fans certainly couldn't get enough of the bikini, as they flooded her comments section with all sorts of praise. As one fan put it best ... she left "no crumbs" with the sultry swim look.

The Bravo personality has definitely been feeling herself this summer, too ... as she's posted a number swimsuit shots to her social media this summer.

In fact, Bethenny and her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, were practically camped out at the beach during their luxurious getaway to Saint-Tropez this July.

Bethenny's definitely come a long way since 2019 -- when she had to hit back at trolls for body-shaming her thin frame. At the time, BF called out the critics who accused her of not eating ... telling them pointedly to "f*** off."

Last year, Bethenny also opened up about her battle with the autoimmune disease, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome -- also known as POTS.