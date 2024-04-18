Bethenny Frankel Says Sex With Ex-Hubby Jason Hoppy Was Torture

Play video content Just B Divorced with Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel says things with her ex-hubby, Jason Hoppy, tanked so hard that sex with the guy was damn near impossible ... on her end, anyway.

On her podcast "Just B Divorced with Bethenny Frankel" -- which is all about their rocky marriage and messy divorce -- BF says her marriage with Jason was anything but hot and heavy -- in fact, she says he'd compare her to an ice block for dodging intimacy in bed.

The 'RHONY' star put it bluntly ... explaining she wasn't into doing the deed with him because, well, she just didn't respect him anymore and had no desire to bang at all.

As for the rare occasions they did bang ... Bethenny says it was pure and utter agony for her ... adding, "I had to force myself, practically gagging. It was pure torture."

Of course, Bethenny hasn’t held back on dishing the dirty deets on her disastrous marriage and subsequent divorce to Jason -- even recently calling it the most traumatizing experience of her life. For a recap, Bethenny and Jason first crossed paths in 2008 and made it official with a wedding 2 years later. They share one kid together, their daughter Bryn.