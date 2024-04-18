Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Bethenny Frankel Says Sex With Ex-Hubby Jason Hoppy Was Torture

BETHENNY FRANKEL SEX WITH EX-HUBBY JASON WAS TORTURE ... I Forced Myself To Do It

Block Of Ice
Just B Divorced with Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel says things with her ex-hubby, Jason Hoppy, tanked so hard that sex with the guy was damn near impossible ... on her end, anyway.

On her podcast "Just B Divorced with Bethenny Frankel" -- which is all about their rocky marriage and messy divorce -- BF says her marriage with Jason was anything but hot and heavy -- in fact, she says he'd compare her to an ice block for dodging intimacy in bed.

Bethenny and Jason -- Before the Split!
Launch Gallery
Bethenny & Jason Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

The 'RHONY' star put it bluntly ... explaining she wasn't into doing the deed with him because, well, she just didn't respect him anymore and had no desire to bang at all.

As for the rare occasions they did bang ... Bethenny says it was pure and utter agony for her ... adding, "I had to force myself, practically gagging. It was pure torture."

Of course, Bethenny hasn’t held back on dishing the dirty deets on her disastrous marriage and subsequent divorce to Jason -- even recently calling it the most traumatizing experience of her life. For a recap, Bethenny and Jason first crossed paths in 2008 and made it official with a wedding 2 years later. They share one kid together, their daughter Bryn.

Bethenny Frankel -- Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Bethenny Frankel through the years Launch Gallery
Getty

Pretty safe to say Bethenny's happy to be free of Jason ... she even touches on a miscarriage she says she had while they were together, and says she was relieved about it.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later