Tom Brady's Dating History: From Bridget to Gisele and Irina

Tom Brady might be a football star, but he's definitely a home run when it comes to the ladies!

The former New England Patriots quarterback played the field over the course of his love life, which has seen him evolve from one of the sports world's most eligible bachelors to a devoted father.

We're going to check out who the athlete's been with -- and see how a flip-flop in his career prefaced a major breakup.

Brady Dated Tara Reid Way Back In The Day

Although he's best known for his prowess on the football field, Brady's also made a name for himself for being seen with actresses and supermodels -- and Tara Reid's on his roster.

The "American Pie" actress spoke about her relationship with the retired athlete in an interview with Bustle, where she claimed they would "see each other on and off" during the early parts of their respective careers.

The performer stated that their connection was "nothing serious," and she also noted his personality had changed in the years since their fling.

Reid described Brady as "so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now."

He Moved On With Bridget Moynahan

The sports figure eventually moved on with Bridget Moynahan ... they were first seen in each other's company during a victory party for the Patriots' win at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

The two were subsequently spotted during various public events, including the 2004 ESPYs and the premiere of "I, Robot," in which the actress appeared.

Brady and Moynahan remained together for two years before it was revealed they had chosen to end their relationship in 2006.

A representative for the actress issued a statement about the breakup, and stated via People that the pair had "amicably" gone their separate ways.

Brady Wound Up Dating A Supermodel -- And Became A Father

Brady was later set up with supermodel Gisele Bundchen, whom he met through a friend of his, and they began dating in January of 2007.

However, complications arose the following month when Moynahan revealed she was pregnant with the former quarterback's child.

The athlete spoke about the complicated situation during an interview with Howard Stern ... and in People, she described the period as a "very unique time … and it challenged me in a lot of ways."

Brady managed to successfully navigate the situation regarding Moynahan's pregnancy, and he remained involved with Bundchen following the revelation of his upcoming fatherhood.

The actress gave birth to the couple's son Jack in August 2007, and she subsequently settled into a co-parenting relationship with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star.

Brady And Bundchen Married ... And Started Their Own Family

Brady and Bundchen dated for two years before they got engaged in January 2009, and they tied the knot the following month in Santa Monica, California.

The couple went on to hold a second wedding ceremony in Costa Rica, which took place that April.

The athlete and the supermodel subsequently started their family with the birth of their son Benjamin in December 2009.

Brady and Bundchen's second child, Vivian, arrived nearly three years to the day Benjamin was born.

Gisele Went From Wife TO Ex-Wife

Cracks in the pair's relationship began to show more than a decade after their romance started, and a source spoke to People in 2022 to allege Bundchen and Brady had been feeling "a lot of tension" in their relationship.

The source went on to claim much of the friction between the two stemmed from the athlete's decision to walk back on his retirement from professional football.

The pair worked their way through breakup rumors for several months before they announced they had split -- and finalized their divorce -- that October.

Brady issued a statement about the divorce at the time, and wrote via E! News that he and Bundchen had separated "amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

The former athlete has since begun co-parenting his children with Bundchen, and we revealed that she welcomed a child with her partner, Joaquim Valente, in February 2025.

Brady Moved On With Irina Shayk ... Although Their Relationship Wasn't 'Too Serious'

Brady's divorce meant he was back on the market ... and he was soon linked to supermodel Irina Shayk, whom he started seeing after they attended a wedding that took place in Italy in 2023, according to Entertainment Tonight.

A source spoke to the media outlet and claimed that, while the two had "run in the same circle for a while," their romance wasn't "too serious."

Rumors about the pair's connection swirled until that October, when we revealed the pair's fling had ended.

A pair of sources subsequently spoke to Page Six in February 2025, and one claimed that Brady and Shayk had been in contact and were open to seeing "where things go" with their connection.