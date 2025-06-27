Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom Catch Ride On Water Taxi During Bezos-Sanchez Wedding Week

Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom are making it easy for all the single ladies in Venice ... with the two bachelors cruising around town in the same water taxi ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding!!

Play video content BACKGRID

The NFL G.O.A.T. and British actor kept it casual as they hopped in a boat together on Friday ... with TB12 rocking a white shirt, black shorts, green hat and some Nike sneakers -- and Bloom electing to bare his arms with a black tank and shirt and white shorts.

The hunky stags were accompanied by friends -- including Scooter Braun and Alex Spiro -- for the ride through the canals ... although it's unclear where exactly they were headed.

Based on the pics we got, it seems like a bro fest -- for now.

As we previously reported, Bloom is on the market after splitting from Katy Perry ... and Brady hasn't locked anything down officially since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

It initially appeared like Bloom was already diving into a new romance when he was spotted getting cozy in a different water taxi with Hollywood stylist Jamie Mizrahi after Thursday night's rehearsal dinner ... but sources told us it was strictly platonic -- as the woman's husband was even present.