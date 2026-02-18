Nine Skiers Missing After Avalanche Near California's Lake Tahoe

Nine skiers are still missing in the Lake Tahoe area after an avalanche ... as rescuers desperately work to find the missing people.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred around 11:30 AM on Tuesday at Castle Peak ... as a group of 15 backcountry skiers returned from a day-long trip.

Due to extreme weather, rescue crews spent several hours searching before locating six skiers and bringing them to safety. Nine others remain unaccounted for.

"Rescue efforts remain in progress now with 46 emergency first responders," NCSO said. "Weather conditions remain highly dangerous."

NCSO noted that the Sierra Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning at 5 AM on Tuesday that was in effect for 24 hours.

Blackbird Mountain Guides said the group caught in the avalanche consisted of 11 clients and four guides on a three-day trip ... with the group staying at the Frog Lake Backcountry Huts.

They were on their way back to the trailhead when the avalanche occurred.