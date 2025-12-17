Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mountain Mudslide Engulfs Road Workers and Motorcyclists in Harrowing Video

Vietnam Road Workers Buried Alive in Mountain Mudslide

By TMZ Staff
Published
121725_vietnam_cliff_collapse_kal
ENGULFED IN RUBBLE
Mike Leidig/Clipzilla

A mountainside collapsed in a mudslide on top of motorists and two men working on the roadside in Vietnam, killing at least three people ... and the tragic natural disaster was caught on video.

Dashcam footage of Sunday's devastating avalanche shows two workers in brightly colored traffic safety vests painting new lines on the busy two-lane roadway as the earth above them suddenly comes crashing down and sweeps across the pavement.

The mudslide buries them alive as it surges into the road, enveloping trucks, sedans and two motorcycles passing through.

121725_vietnam_cliff_collapse_drop_primary
Mike Leidig/Clipzilla

Local outlets report rescue crews -- including teams of police officers and firefighters -- searched to find the missing victims as quickly as possible, but couldn't get to everyone in time.

Emergency workers reportedly recovered the workers and a motorcyclist dead under the rubble.

121725_vietnam_cliff_collapse_rubble_primary
Mike Leidig/Clipzilla

Police have reportedly sealed off the area to prevent further incidents as clearance operations continue.

