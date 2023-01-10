Golden Globes Prep Underway As California Storm Drenches Beverly Hills

The Golden Globes are back after some big changes ... and Mother Nature is raining on the award show's parade.

With a fierce storm dropping tons of rain on Beverly Hills, preparations for the Golden Globes featured lots of waterproofing ... everything's being covered with plastic until it's time for cameras to roll.

As you can see, crews are wearing ponchos as they set up the red carpet for the 80th Golden Globes, which are going down Tuesday night at The Beverly Hilton hotel.

Everything, and everyone, is under wraps ... and puddles are forming where celebs will soon be making their grand entrances.

The rainy weather for the Golden Globes is from the same winter storm causing havoc all over California ... the area where celebs like Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live is under an evacuation order.