Pro Bowler Jakob Butturff Dead at 32

Jakob Butturff, an 8-time professional bowling champion with the PBA, has died suddenly, the association announced.

PBA Commissioner Tom Clark revealed he died "unexpectedly" Friday and remembered him as "one of the most unique players in PBA history." A cause of death was not given.

Tom's statement went on, "Fans marveled at his delivery, as he rode a wave of strikes into becoming a top player in the sport, capable of winning at any time, in any event. Jakob was kind, he was respectful, and he was a champion. He will never be forgotten."

Jakob turned heads in the 2016 season, during which he won his first two PBA Tour titles and dominated the PBA Regional Tour. He even snagged the awards for West Region and Northwest Region Player of the Year.

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He's since amassed 27 PBA Regional Tour titles and was awarded Northwest Region Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018, among many other accolades.

He was 32.