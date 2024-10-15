Cooper Koch Says He Didn't Wear a Prosthetic for His Nude 'Monsters' Scene

Play video content Bravo

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" has sparked some deep conversations, but let’s be real -- Cooper Koch’s full-frontal shower scene has also been a very hot topic.

The actor spilled the tea on baring it all for the Netflix show, cheekily admitting, "Mine was not a prosthetic" during "Watch What Happens Live" -- the declaration coming right after host Andy Cohen pointed out that Mark Wahlberg wore a fake penis in "Boogie Nights," while counting down Hollywood's "top five most iconic full-frontal moments."

Cohen was all ears for the admission, excitedly quipping, "That was going to be my next question! Congratulations to you, Cooper. You're very blessed, aren't you?"

Cooper clearly knew how to leave an impression, both on and off the screen ... flashing a cheeky smile at the camera and replying, "Well ... hung."

Of course, Cooper has earned major critical acclaim for his role as Erik Menendez in the Ryan Murphy show, with Nicholas Alexander Chavez stepping into the shoes of Lyle.