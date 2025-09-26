ICE Agent Roughs Up Woman in NYC Courthouse Confrontation, on Video

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent is in hot water after he was captured on video this week violently manhandling a woman inside a NYC courthouse.

This is disgusting: In a shocking moment, the distraught wife of an undocumented immigrant is shoved hard into a wall by an ICE agent, and then slammed to the ground. This inhumane treatment cannot be tolerated.



@ReallyAmerican1

The ICE agent, dressed in street clothes with a badge around his neck, is caught on camera speaking to a distraught woman in the hallway of the courthouse on Thursday. The woman appears to be asking for her husband to be released from ICE custody, but the agent repeatedly says "adios."

At some point, the agent becomes so frustrated he grabs her and shoves her against a wall, before pushing her to the ground. The woman appears to hit her head on the floor. It's unclear if she suffered any injuries.

At least a dozen people -- including photographers -- are seen in the hallway with many of them calling out the agent. Two children -- visibly upset -- crowd around the woman on the floor.

The ICE agent then yells to someone down the hallway to remove the woman from the building. She gets to her feet and continues to plead with the agent, but three court officers approach and start escorting her away.

I’m Till Eckert, a ProPublica reporter. For the past 2 weeks, I’ve been going to the same NY immigration courthouse.



Nearly every time, I see ICE agents arresting immigrants. Today, a woman was slammed to the ground after begging officials not to take her husband away.



@propublica