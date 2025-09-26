Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

ICE Agent Roughs Up Woman in NYC Courthouse Confrontation, on Video

Immigration Confrontation ICE Agent Slams Woman to Ground at Court ... Feds Criticize Agent's Actions

By TMZ Staff
Published
092625-ice-attacks-woman-primary
X/@propublica

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent is in hot water after he was captured on video this week violently manhandling a woman inside a NYC courthouse.

The ICE agent, dressed in street clothes with a badge around his neck, is caught on camera speaking to a distraught woman in the hallway of the courthouse on Thursday. The woman appears to be asking for her husband to be released from ICE custody, but the agent repeatedly says "adios."

At some point, the agent becomes so frustrated he grabs her and shoves her against a wall, before pushing her to the ground. The woman appears to hit her head on the floor. It's unclear if she suffered any injuries.

At least a dozen people -- including photographers -- are seen in the hallway with many of them calling out the agent. Two children -- visibly upset -- crowd around the woman on the floor.

The ICE agent then yells to someone down the hallway to remove the woman from the building. She gets to her feet and continues to plead with the agent, but three court officers approach and start escorting her away.

The video didn't sit well with the Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. Tricia tells TMZ ... "The officer's conduct in this video is unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE. Our ICE law enforcement are held to the highest professional standards and this officer is being relieved of current duties as we conduct a full investigation."

