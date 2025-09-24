Who Was Dallas ICE Facility Shooting Suspect Joshua Jahn?

What To Know About Suspected Shooter Joshua Jahn

Residents of Dallas, Texas, were left in shock after a gunman fired on an ICE facility on September 24, 2025.

When the dust settled, authorities named Joshua Jahn as the main suspect in the shooting. Multiple people were wounded and killed ... including the suspect.

Here's a look at the background of the suspected shooter and the clues surrounding the violent event at the ICE facility.

His Brother Didn't See Him as 'Politically Motivated'

Jahn reportedly grew up in Allen, Texas, located about 25 miles away from Dallas, according to NBC News.

Jahn's brother Noah claimed his brother wasn't "politically interested" and apparently didn't have a preference about "either side" of American politics. Joshua was also a registered independent, and the last time he voted was in 2024.

Noah also claimed his parents owned a rifle, which the alleged shooter reportedly knew how to use ... although Noah stated his brother was "not a marksman."

He described Joshua as having experience in coding, but said Joshua was unemployed. Joshua was also planning on moving in with his parents, who own a property in Oklahoma, according to Noah.

He Had a Criminal Record

Jahn had a criminal record going back to 2016. The suspected shooter was charged with delivering marijuana in an amount greater than 1/4 of an ounce but less than 5 pounds, which counts as a felony in Texas.

He'd apparently looked into working in the renewable energy field. An employee at Imagine Solar -- a training center for individuals looking to enter the space -- told the New York Post Jahn had completed a training course a few years before the ICE attack.

Noah Jahn told NBC News he'd most recently seen his brother two weeks before the shooting, and nothing appeared out of the ordinary.

He Allegedly Left an Anti-ICE Message on a Shell Casing

Jahn allegedly carried out the shooting from either a nearby roof or another elevated position. Two ICE detainees were killed and another was critically wounded in the incident, which reportedly ended when Jahn turned the gun on himself.

Ammunition was found at the scene, and FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X an image of a set of casings, one of which apparently featured a message reading "Anti-ICE" scrawled in blue ink.

This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life. FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities.



While the investigation is… pic.twitter.com/SMOyxiKLqA — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 24, 2025 @FBIDirectorKash

Investigators later located what appeared to be Jahn's car, which had a map of radioactive fallout in the United States taped to its right rear side, according to the New York Post.