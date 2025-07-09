L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Slams Immigration Sweeps, Vows to Fight Trump Admin

Play video content TMZ.com

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass is calling the MacArthur Park immigration sweep this week what it is -- a fear tactic to intimidate residents ... and she's not backing down from fighting for the city’s rights.

We caught up with Bass at L.A. City Hall on Tuesday, and she slammed the horse-mounted federal agents in tactical gear swooping into the park Monday, bolstered by armored vehicles and armed troops ... calling it totally inappropriate and nothing less than a political stunt, especially as she notes no one was detained.

Catch the full clip -- Karen breaks down the bigger picture of the weeks-long ICE raids ... saying they were supposed to target criminals, gang members, and drug dealers -- but instead they're terrorizing innocent people, traumatizing them for life.

Bass also laid out how these raids are messing with the economy, and she made one thing clear -- the city is sticking together and firing up lawsuits against the Trump administration.

Play video content X / @MayorOfLA