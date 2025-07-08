Horse-Mounted Federal Agents Descend on Los Angeles Park, on Video

Play video content X / @MayorOfLA

Horse-mounted federal agents robed in tactical gear descended on a Los Angeles park alongside about 90 members of the California National Guard Monday -- a move Mayor Karen Bass is condemning as a "political stunt."

Check out the chilling clip -- rows of heavily-armed officers march through the mostly-empty MacArthur Park Monday via horseback and on foot ... seemingly conducting an immigration sweep.

Bass shared the video on X shortly after she was notified of the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and military personnel ... calling the act "absolutely outrageous." She also claimed the park was full of life about 20 minutes earlier.

MacArthur Park is about 2 miles west of Downtown Los Angeles, comprising an area with a large immigrant population. No arrests have been reported.

A Senior DHS Official tells TMZ ... "We don't comment on ongoing enforcement operations."

Though Bass continues to express her disgust with the deployment of federal troops to Los Angeles ... a Border Patrol officer told Fox Los Angeles she'd better get used to it, 'cause they ain't leaving.

He noted ... "The federal government does not work for Karen Bass. We’re going to be here until that mission's accomplished ... and better get used to us now, 'cause this is going to be normal very soon."

The chaotic theater by the Trump Administration today in Los Angeles' MacArthur Park is a message from the polluted heart of @realDonaldTrump.



It says everything you and I need to know about the state of mind of this President.

Governor Gavin Newsom also spoke out against the military presence Monday ... vowing to protect Los Angeles' "spirit" and "diverse communities" ... and to "push back against this cruelty that is being perpetuated" by President Donald Trump.

As you know ... federal agents were assigned to duty in L.A. in early June amid widespread anti-ICE protests -- to round up illegal immigrants.