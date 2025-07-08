Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Horse-Mounted Federal Agents Descend on Los Angeles Park, on Video

Immigration Raids Armed, Horse-Mounted Agents March Through L.A. Park ... Mayor Bass Fights Back

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
karen-bass-kal-07-08-2025
BLASTING THE FEDS
X / @MayorOfLA

Horse-mounted federal agents robed in tactical gear descended on a Los Angeles park alongside about 90 members of the California National Guard Monday -- a move Mayor Karen Bass is condemning as a "political stunt."

Check out the chilling clip -- rows of heavily-armed officers march through the mostly-empty MacArthur Park Monday via horseback and on foot ... seemingly conducting an immigration sweep.

Federal Agents Sweep MacArthur Park in Surprise Border Patrol Operation
Launch Gallery
MacArthur Park Sweep Launch Gallery
Shutterstock

Bass shared the video on X shortly after she was notified of the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and military personnel ... calling the act "absolutely outrageous." She also claimed the park was full of life about 20 minutes earlier.

MacArthur Park is about 2 miles west of Downtown Los Angeles, comprising an area with a large immigrant population. No arrests have been reported.

A Senior DHS Official tells TMZ ... "We don't comment on ongoing enforcement operations."

ICE Raid Protests in Los Angeles
Launch Gallery
Protests in LA Launch Gallery
Getty

Though Bass continues to express her disgust with the deployment of federal troops to Los Angeles ... a Border Patrol officer told Fox Los Angeles she'd better get used to it, 'cause they ain't leaving.

He noted ... "The federal government does not work for Karen Bass. We’re going to be here until that mission's accomplished ... and better get used to us now, 'cause this is going to be normal very soon."

Governor Gavin Newsom also spoke out against the military presence Monday ... vowing to protect Los Angeles' "spirit" and "diverse communities" ... and to "push back against this cruelty that is being perpetuated" by President Donald Trump.

ice-home-depot-kal-06-23-2025
SWARMING THE STREET
TMZ.com

As you know ... federal agents were assigned to duty in L.A. in early June amid widespread anti-ICE protests -- to round up illegal immigrants.

We even caught masked federal officers detaining a vendor across from a Home Depot in broad daylight -- although bystanders protested ... their efforts failed.

Related articles