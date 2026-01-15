ICE Agents Verbally Assaulted by Patrons at Mexican Restaurant in MN, on Video

Play video content Aldora Gutierrez via Storyful

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents got a heated reception upon entering a restaurant in Minnesota ... with customers screaming profanities at them and demanding they get out.

Video of the wild interaction this week has surfaced online ... beginning when agents storm into Cancun Mexican Grill & Cantina in St. Paul, MN and head for the bathroom.

It doesn't look like they need to use the little federal agents' room either ... it seems they're searching for someone -- because they walk right back out into the restaurant after a quick look around.

The restaurant patrons yell at the officers to leave in Sunday's incident ... telling them they know management has already asked them to get off the property. ICE agents are allowed to enter businesses like restaurants without a warrant -- like any other private citizens -- though they can't go into employee-only spaces without authorization.

A man who seemingly works at the place comes up and speaks to the agents, face to face with their apparent leader ... and they begin to head for the exit -- all while the customers yell profanity, calling the agents "f***ing Nazi pieces of s***" and "coward motherf***er."

Tensions between law enforcement and the people of Minnesota have reached a fever pitch in recent days after the killing of Renee Nicole Good, which the Trump administration has called self-defense, and the Minnesota government has alleged was murder.