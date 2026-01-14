Journalist Passes ICE Background Check Despite Weed in Her System, Antifa Support

Play video content TMZ.com

Journalist Laura Jedeed should be considered a domestic terrorist, according to the Donald Trump administration's warped metric ... but she tells "TMZ Live," she was hired by ICE anyway!

This is a wild story ... Laura was curious about how diligent the Dept. of Homeland Security is about screening ICE candidates during the agency's current hiring surge ... so she took a skills-based resume to a jobs event to find out how she'd fare.

Despite maintaining an online portfolio chock-full of Trump hate and anti-ICE sentiment, Jedeed -- who says she has her own page on an Antifa watch website -- passed ICE's shoddy screening process with flying colors.

As a veteran of the U.S. military, Jedeed may look like a good candidate at a cursory glance.

But, she says ... "If you type my name into a computer, you will immediately find that I am very vocal about how I feel about ICE, how I feel about Trump. I've written articles with titles like, 'What I Saw in L.A. Wasn't An Insurrection, It Was a Police Riot.' I am simply not what they are looking for."

Jedeed suspects fast-food chains have a tighter selective hiring process.

She said, "If I was applying for McDonald's, I feel like they would look at my social media, and if all I was saying was, 'I hate McDonald's,' I feel like they wouldn't hire me."

Jedeed told us she was also given a job despite not accepting it -- she says it was listed on the agency's jobs portal -- and taking a drug test less than a week after using cannabis, but that's not the main point.

This is such a lazy lie.



This individual was NEVER offered a job at ICE.



Applicants may receive a Tentative Selection Letter following their initial application and interview that is not a job offer. It just means they are invited to submit information for review, similar to… https://t.co/jVgxOGCgNN — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 14, 2026 @DHSgov

She says her big issue is ... "We've been hearing a lot about how anybody that resists ICE or thinks that they're not doing a good job ... They have called that domestic terrorism. So, is it domestic terrorism, or are we good recruits for ICE?"

DHS responded to Jedeed's story, saying, “This is such a lazy lie. This individual was NEVER offered a job at ICE. Applicants may receive a Tentative Selection Letter following their initial application and interview, that is not a job offer. It just means they are invited to submit information for review, similar to any other applicant.”

But Jedeed clapped back with a video of herself logging into ICE's portal, where she was greeted with a graphic welcoming her to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with an onboarding date and everything.