Don Lemon Says Wendy Williams Ate Well During Their Dinner, Doesn't Like Facility's Food

Don Lemon’s spilling more tea on Wendy Williams' situation at her assisted living facility -- especially the food, which apparently isn’t exactly satisfying her tastes.

The TV personality spoke to TMZ about his recent dinner with Wendy ... saying she was in great spirits and really enjoying her food -- because, as he put it, you can only imagine the grub at the Coterie in NYC isn’t exactly top-tier.

Wendy’s been vocal about feeling like a prisoner at the facility, but there are folks out there saying it’s karma for all the trash she talked about others during her career.

We grilled Don on that take -- and even though he’s been on the receiving end of Wendy’s smack talk, he shut that idea down, saying people don’t really get how karma works. To drive the point home, he drops a major political reference, throwing some shade while making his case.