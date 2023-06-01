Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Taken Into Custody After 'Impromptu' Hearing

Gervonta "Tank" Davis is currently behind bars in Maryland -- TMZ Sports has confirmed he was taken into custody after an "impromptu" court hearing.

28-year-old Davis was booked at Baltimore Central Booking Thursday afternoon.

The Baltimore City Sheriff's Office confirmed to TMZ Sports Davis was taken into custody after an "impromptu hearing" ... but would not disclose any additional information.

Just weeks ago, Davis struck a plea deal with prosecutors that was intended to keep him out of jail following the November 2020 incident where he allegedly ran a red light and slammed into a Toyota.

Prosecutors claimed the woman in the Toyota was pregnant at the time ... and accused Davis of fleeing the scene without helping her.

Davis -- 29-0 as a pro boxer -- was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest on May 5 ... and was ordered to 200 hours of community service.

Davis' attorney told the Baltimore Banner the boxer will now serve the remainder of his 90-day sentence in jail.