Gervonta Davis Arrested In Miami After Weeks-Long Search

Gervonta "Tank" Davis is in police custody two weeks after officials put out a warrant for his arrest over domestic violence allegations ... TMZ Sports has learned.

A spokesperson for the Miami Gardens Police Department says Davis was scooped up on Wednesday. U.S. Marshals were involved in the search for the undefeated boxer, but the circumstances surrounding how he was ultimately tracked down remain unclear at this time.

As we previously reported ... authorities in the 305 announced on Jan. 14 the 31-year-old was wanted on three charges -- battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping.

Officials said it all stemmed from an alleged incident with a woman at a local gentleman's club.

The woman -- who claimed she had an intimate relationship with Tank for five months -- said the boxer approached her while she was working at the establishment around 4:15 AM in late October. The woman said he "grabbed her by the back of her head, pulling her by the hair with one hand and by her throat with another."

Play video content Miami Gardens Police Department

She told cops that Gervonta "forcefully escorted her" down a stairway and to the parking garage, all while he maintained a grip on the back of her head. Once in the parking area -- she said Davis then released her -- and she ran toward her co-workers for safety.

The woman, who cops would not identify, then went to the local station two days later to report it.

Officials stated the lead detective obtained and reviewed video footage "that corroborates key elements of the victim's statements."

Prior to his arrest ... Davis was also sued by the woman on Halloween over the same altercation.