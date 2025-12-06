Boxer Lamont Roach Targets Quick KO Over Isaac Cruz, Tank Davis Who?!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Lamont Roach is totally unbothered by rival Gervonta Davis ... the boxing star tells us he's completely focused on putting Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz's lights out, and doing it quickly!

"Nobody wants to be in there for a long time, so hopefully I catch him with one that's gonna make him go to sleep. If not, I'll just beat him up for 12 rounds straight," 30-year-old Roach (25-1-2), told TMZ Sports ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated bout.

27-year-old Cruz (28-3-1) is no walk in the park, and Roach knows it.

"Obviously, Pitbull is a tough cookie. He's very exciting, he's very dangerous, he goes blow for blow from [round] one to 12. Just being in there with a guy like that already brings the excitement, brings the noise," Lamont said.

"As his opponent, I have to be careful."

Of course, many fans hoped Roach was going to rematch Tank after their controversial March 1, 2025, scrap ... a fight that ended in a draw.

Despite being a heavy underdog, many believe Lamont beat Gervonta, and was robbed by the judges.

There was talk of a rematch, but it never amounted to anything ... and Roach wasn't in the mood to spend any energy talking about Davis.

Speaking of Tank, someone he was willing to fight was Jake Paul, however, the Problem Child pulled the plug on their scheduled scrap after Tank was accused of domestic violence.

Instead, 28-year-old Paul signed a contract to fight former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

We asked Roach about the matchup.

"It's crazy. Jake Paul's got a set of balls, I'll tell you that. Jake Paul is gonna get destroyed in one or two rounds, and it's gonna be crazy," Lamont said.