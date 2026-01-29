Gervonta Davis Seen 'Pushing and Forcing' Woman Down Stairs On Video, Cops Say

Cops say Gervonta Davis' attack on a woman at a gentlemen's club in October was captured on video ... with footage showing the boxing star grab her by the hair and neck and force her down a set of stairs during the violent incident.

TMZ Sports has obtained Davis' arrest warrant ... which details what officials say they observed on surveillance video from inside Tootsie's Cabaret around 4:15 AM on October 27, 2025.

According to the warrant, the footage shows Tank approach the woman and grab her by her hair as he forcefully walked her to a stairwell. Cops say you can then see Tank "pushing and forcing" the woman down the stairs.

The woman, cops say, tried to stop Tank from forcing her down the stairs by holding onto the railing ... but he continued to force her to walk with him toward a doorway.

Officers noted another clip shows Tank grabbing her hoodie and pulling her in whichever direction he chose ... while a separate shot apparently recorded him holding her by the back of her neck and leading her through an empty part of the club.

Cops say the last angle shows them walking into a garage and the woman running away.

Officers say they spoke to two possible witnesses ... and one claimed there was a previous incident when Tank grabbed the woman by the neck at a club in Miami Beach, although details on that situation were not provided in the arrest warrant.

Cops say the footage backs up what the woman told officers two days later at the Miami Gardens Police Department ... when she said she was working the VIP section at the club when the alleged assault took place.

During the incident, the woman claimed Tank said, "You think that I would not find you" and accused her of ignoring him, which made him upset. She said the boxer was unhappy that she was ending their relationship.

She told cops she had known Tank since 2022 ... and they had an intimate relationship for several months before she broke things off a month prior.

The woman told officers she warned Tank they were being recorded on security cameras ... but she claimed he did not care.

She claimed she blocked Tank from all forms of communication before the alleged attack ... and there was a "history of unreported Domestic Violence between them." The warrant also says she showed cops text messages of death threats she said were from Tank.

The woman told cops she sought medical attention after the incident.

Authorities announced on Jan. 14 the 31-year-old was wanted on three charges -- battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping. He was tracked down on Wednesday ... and his bond was set at $16,000.