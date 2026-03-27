Tank Davis False Imprisonment Charge Dropped In Case Involving Ex

Good news for Gervonta Davis ... TMZ Sports has learned authorities have dismissed the false imprisonment charge against the star boxer, but Tank's still in hot water over the alleged violent incident involving a woman at a Miami strip club.

Davis -- 30-0-1 in the ring -- was arrested in January following a weeks-long manhunt after a South Florida dancer accused 31-year-old Davis of getting physical with her at a Miami gentlemen's club in October 2025.

Gervonta was initially facing three charges -- misdemeanor battery, felony kidnapping, and felony false imprisonment. However, court documents show the false imprisonment charge was dropped on Thursday.

The reason? We're told prosecutors felt it was redundant ... and that's why the kidnapping charge remains.

As we previously reported, the alleged victim, who said she had an intimate relationship with Davis, told police the boxer confronted her at the strip club where she worked ... and "grabbed her by the back of her head, pulling her by the hair with one hand and by her throat with another."

She told cops that Tank "forcefully escorted her" down a stairway and to a garage area while gripping the back of her head before eventually releasing her.

She reported the incident to the police a few days later ... and subsequently sued Davis.