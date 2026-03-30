Tank Davis Countersues Domestic Violence Accuser

Tank Davis is clapping back ... the star boxer just filed a whopping $20 MILLION countersuit against his ex, who accused him of getting physical with her during an altercation at a strip club, TMZ Sports has learned.

31-year-old Davis answered his accusers' claims, flat-out denying nearly all the ugly allegations laid out in her filing.

Tank says he did NOT commit battery -- claiming he never hit or choked the woman -- nor did he falsely imprison her. He also claims it was a shakedown from the get-go, insisting the woman demanded $1.1 million in exchange for making everything go away.

Instead, the undefeated boxer says she was the initial aggressor, claiming she “provoked” the encounter in an elaborate scheme designed to shake him down for lots of cash.

Davis says the woman suffered no injuries and even told her employer that she was fine after the incident.

In fact, Tank says the two spent the night together at her place after the alleged attack.

As for the counterclaim, it's for "interference with business relationship" ... which in plain talk means the woman intentionally torpedoed one of the biggest paydays of his career -- a bout vs. Jake Paul.

Gervonta says he stood to make over $20 million for the fight ... but he was replaced after the woman filed her lawsuit claiming he roughed her up.

Paul ultimately fought Anthony Joshua -- and both fighters cleaned up financially. Davis got nothing.

Now he's seeking more than 20 million bucks in damages.

Tank's accuser didn't waste any time addressing the fighter's allegations. They've already filed a motion to dismiss his counterclaim, saying the boxer can't sue her for reporting an alleged crime.