Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Grabbed Ex At Miami Strip Club, Video Shows

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Gervonta Davis grabbed his ex-girlfriend by the neck at a Miami strip club during a dispute in October, and the ugly scene was captured on surveillance video.

The attorney for the alleged victim rolled eight clips in a Florida court on Tuesday ... showing the then-30-year-old boxer confronting the woman in a back hallway at Tootsie's Cabaret in Miami shortly before 4 AM in October 2025.

Davis appeared to grab the woman by the neck/hair, push her through the hallway and down a set of stairs, and through the closed/empty club before exiting an exterior door, which led to a parking lot.

As the woman walked near Davis and another unknown man, she quickly turned around and bolted back through the door they had just exited seconds earlier.

That was the end of the encounter.

Days after the incident, the woman filed a police report, telling authorities she was grabbed by the neck and hair. She also filed a lawsuit alleging physical assault.

A warrant for felony attempted kidnapping and misdemeanor battery was eventually issued for Gervonta's arrest in mid-January, and he was taken into custody about two weeks later.

Tuesday's proceedings were for the civil lawsuit -- not the criminal case.

As for Davis, he's fighting back. He claims he didn't hurt his accuser, and instead is being shaken down by her ... claiming the incident was all part of an elaborate fraud to separate him from his money.

Tank filed a $20+ million counterclaim this week, arguing his accuser cost him a massive payday when he lost his Jake Paul fight, which was canceled after the allegations came to light.

The accuser for Tank's alleged victim told us Davis' countersuit was "simply ridiculous," and he's filed a motion to have it dismissed.

"What Mr. Davis did to Courtney was outrageous. And the judge agreed. This is not the first, second, or the third time that Mr. Davis has acted in this manner," the accuser's attorney told us.