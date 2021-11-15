Bryson DeChambeau Punishes Ball At Topgolf ... 200 MPH Launch!!!

Play video content @brysondechambeau / TikTok

Bryson DeChambeau launched a ball OVER the net at Topgolf this weekend ... and the majestic drive was all captured on epic video!!

The PGA star -- who's by far the longest driver on the Tour -- hit up the popular golf spot on Saturday ... and it didn't take him long to begin punishing balls from an upper-deck bay.

Check out the footage the 28-year-old posted to his TikTok page ... during one of his tee shots, you can see he hit a ball that cleared the fence over 200 yards away!!!

The computers at the golf spot registered the speed of the ball at a staggering 201 MPH -- something DeChambeau was clearly pleased with.

"@topgolf we might need to get taller nets🤪," Bryson said after posting the vid.

Just when you thought you'd seen it all ...@B_DeChambeau just hit a 428-yard drive (with a little help).#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/QOFTMpHBoL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 26, 2020 @PGATOUR

Of course, we shouldn't be too surprised by the shot ... DeChambeau does these kinds of things regularly on the actual course -- hitting drives over 400 yards!!