'First Ladies Of Team USA' Pose For Group Snap At Ryder Cup

The wives and girlfriends of USA's Ryder Cup team have made it to Wisconsin to cheer their men on against Team Europe ... with the group of ladies rocking matching outfits!!

Brooks Koepka's fiancee, Jena Sims, posted the snap on Thursday ahead of Day 1 of competition ... showing all the WAGs wearing leather pants, white button-down shirts and black blazers.

Of course, Brooks and Jena got engaged earlier this year ... and have been together for years.

Paulina Gretzky -- Dustin Johnson's fiancee -- is also in attendance once again this year ... which means DJ will most likely take on paparazzi duties once again at this year's Ryder Cup Gala.

Bryson DeChambeau is also back at the Ryder Cup this year ... and his girlfriend, Sophia Phalen Bertolami, will be supporting from the crowd.

Collin Morikawa's gorgeous GF, Katherine Zhu, is also front-and-center among the group of gals ... and you better believe she'll be the Open champ's biggest cheerleader.

Patrick Cantlay's new girlfriend, Nikki Guidish, is also making her RC debut ... after the couple went public with their relationship earlier this year.

The Ryder Cup is full of awesome events for both the golfers and their WAGs to have fun and mingle amongst the star-studded bunch ... so we're sure this is just the first of many shots of the ladies together.