PGA Tour Bans Fans From Shouting 'Brooksy' ... At Bryson DeChambeau

Golf fans will now have to find a new way to troll Bryson DeChambeau ... 'cause the PGA Tour just announced it will no longer allow fans to shout "Brooksy" at the star golfer.

At various tournaments throughout the past year, fans have ribbed Bryson with the jeer ... and he's hated it -- snapping at patrons nearly every time.

Of course, the shade is a nod to Bryson's beef with fellow golf star Brooks Koepka -- and it's something Koepka fans have gotten plenty of joy out of the last few months.

But, PGA Tour commish Jay Monahan said Tuesday the taunts will no longer be allowed ... calling the "Brooksy" remarks "disrespectful."

"The barometer that we are all using is the word 'respect,'" Monahan told reporters. "And to me, when you hear 'Brooksy' yelled or you hear any expression yelled, the question is, is that respectful or disrespectful?"

"It has been going on for an extended period of time, and to me, at this point, it's disrespectful. And that's the kind of behavior we're not going to tolerate going forward."

Monahan said the "Brooksy" comments -- and any other acts deemed disrespectful by fans -- will now result in a ban from events.

It's got to be refreshing for Bryson to hear ... 'cause just a few days ago, he reportedly told one fan to "Get the f*** out!" after the person had screamed "Great job, Brooksy!" at him.

Dude's been pretty good despite it all -- so, begs the question ... could the ban now lead to even better performances from the superstar going forward??