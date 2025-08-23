Influencer Malik Taylor Died After 20 Foot Plunge in SUV

Influencer Malik Taylor is no longer with us ... and TMZ has learned he plunged 20 feet to his death in a vehicle accident this week.

The Concord PD in North Carolina tells us ... police arrived at the scene of the accident Wednesday morning and found that a Nissan Rogue SUV had careened off the roadway, falling nearly 2 dozen feet to the area below.

Paramedics also responded, but couldn't save Taylor ... he was confirmed dead on site. Police said no foul play was involved and the coroner determined Taylor died of blunt force trauma.

Investigators have not disclosed what caused the accident.

Taylor's Austin Peay State University business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi, confirmed his death the day he died and remembered him as "a light to everyone—always bringing laughter, joy and a warm smile that brightened every room he entered."

They added ... "Brother Taylor embodied the values of brotherhood, unity, and compassion. His ability to uplift others, share kindness, and spread joy will forever remain in our memories."

Taylor gained fame on social media for his humorous "POV" videos and pop culture explainers. He had nearly 300,000 followers between TikTok and Instagram.

He had recently relocated from Memphis, Tennessee, to Charlotte, North Carolina because he began feeling "stagnant" in his life.

He celebrated turning 28 in early July.