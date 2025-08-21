Brent Hinds, Former Mastodon Guitarist, Dead at 51

Brent Hinds -- the legendary guitarist who helped put Mastodon on the map -- has died after a motorcycle crash in Atlanta, according to reports.

The band confirmed the news Thursday on Instagram, saying they are in a "state of unfathomable sadness and grief." They added ... "We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force. Our hearts are with Brent's family, friends, and fans, and we ask for privacy during this difficult time."

The news comes just months after drama between Brent and the group. Back in March, the band announced they had "mutually decided to part ways" ... but earlier this month, Brent claimed he was actually kicked out.

The rocker was best known for his time with the metal band, which he co-founded in 2000 with Troy Sanders, Bill Kelliher and Brann Dailor. Over the years, Mastodon dropped 8 albums and even snagged a Grammy in 2018 for their track "Sultan’s Curse."

Brent was 51.