Adult-Film Star Kylie Page Cause of Death Revealed

Porn star Kylie Page died from a suspected overdose nearly 2 months ago ... and now TMZ knows what type of narcotics she used.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ... Page -- real name Kylie Pylant -- died from an accidental overdose caused by the effects of fentanyl and cocaine.

She also died at her home, which we previously reported back in July.

The report also notes Kylie's date of death as June 25 ... law enforcement sources have told us the XXX performer was found dead in her Hollywood home after a concerned friend asked police to do a welfare check.

Remember, we reported that drug paraphernalia and fentanyl were found in her residence ... so, her cause of death was a suspected overdose.

Kylie was best known for her work in the adult entertainment business, performing for the likes of Vixen Media, as well as Brazzers -- the famed Canadian porn site. In fact, Brazzers even praised Kylie following her death, writing on X that she brought "light wherever she went."

She was only 28 years old.