Social Media Star Judge Frank Caprio Dead at 88

Judge Frank Caprio -- who went viral for making compassionate decisions in his courtroom -- has died ... according to his official social media page.

A death announcement photo of the judge was shared to Instagram Wednesday afternoon ... revealing the judge died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The caption reads ... "Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him."

He's being remembered as a respected judge, devoted husband, father, grandfather and more ... and, his loved ones hope people will strive to show as much compassion as Caprio did in his lifetime.

Play video content 8/19/2025 Instagram/@therealfrankcaprio

Shockingly, a video of Caprio was posted less than 24 hours before the death announcement ... showing the judge smiling and asking for prayers to help him during this difficult time. It's unclear when the video was taken.

Caprio became a judge in 1985 ... becoming famous for his show "Caught in Providence," which ran from 2018 to 2020 and received multiple Daytime Emmy Award nominations. He retired as a judge in 2023.

Judge Caprio gained attention for dismissing traffic tickets for people who shared personal stories ... and, clips from "Caught in Providence" received renewed attention online in recent years.

Play video content NOVEMBER 2018 TMZ.com

We actually spoke with Caprio on "TMZ Live" back in 2018 ... and, he broke down his whole judicial philosophy for us.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce, as well as five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was 88 years old.