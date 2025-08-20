Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

T-Hood Autopsy Confirms Rapper Was Shot at Least Once in the Back

T-Hood was killed in brutal fashion -- shot multiple times, at least once in the back ... TMZ has learned.

According to a Gwinnett County ME's report, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, T-Hood suffered gunshot wounds to the back, abdomen, buttocks, and lower right and left thighs.

The reports says Hood pulled a gun during a heated argument with 2 other people inside his Georgia home -- but someone opened fire in self-defense, killing the rapper on August 8. It's unclear in the report who the shooter is.

Hood was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. At the time, he had been dating "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars Kirk and Rasheeda's daughter Kelsie.

Investigators were originally called to the scene on a report of a dispute between two people at the house in Snellville, GA. Police have identified Ky Frost -- the son of Kirk and Rasheeda -- as the prime suspect.

No charges have been filed yet ... police are still investigating to determine whether the shooter acted in self-defense, but the fact that Hood was shot in the back may complicate that scenario.

We also obtained another police report from March 2025, where Kelsie called 911 and said T-Hood had made off with her Benz and black Mac Mini following an argument after a night out at the club.

Related articles