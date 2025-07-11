TikTok Star Aldo Miranda Dead at Age 32

TikTok star Aldo Miranda is dead ... and it looks like he took his own life.

Miranda was found dead Tuesday at his home in La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico ... according to multiple reports.

Local authorities say Aldo's body was found hanging from a cable in a room in his house ... and while there's an open investigation into his death, the suspected cause of death is suicide.

Aldo, who posted comedy skits to his 10.5 million followers, also worked as a public school teacher in Mexico.

Miranda's management team, the Albe Group, posted an emotional tribute on social media, saying ... "Sometimes the internal battles are silent and we fail to see everything someone carries inside. Aldo decided to leave early, and though that hurts deeply, I want to remember him with the love, light, and joy he left in us. We are going to miss you like you have no idea."

Aldo was only 32.

RIP