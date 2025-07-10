'Pokémon' Voice Actor James Carter Cathcart Dead at 71

Voice actor James Carter Cathcart, famous for his work on "Pokémon," is dead ... TMZ has learned.

James died Tuesday after a years-long battle with throat cancer ... according to a family member. We're told he died in hospice care in Forest Hills, New York.

On "Pokémon," James brought several characters to life with his voice ... Professor Oak, Meowth, Gary Oak and James from Team Rocket.

He was also known among "Sonic" fans, voicing Vector the Crocodile in "Sonic X" and the "Shadow the Hedgehog" video game.

James was diagnosed with throat cancer back in 2023 -- he didn't respond well to initial treatments and he needed more aggressive chemotherapy ... and he retired from voice acting after finishing his work on the English dub of "Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys."

Fellow voice actor Erica Schroeder is remembering James as "one of the most joyful, exuberant, kind-hearted and talented souls ... one of a kind, a gentle, beautiful, playful genius ... master of the pen, piano and microphone."

James was 71.