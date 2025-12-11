'Fairly OddParents' Voice Actor Jim Ward Dead at 66

Jim Ward -- the beloved actor who lent his voice to many popular cartoon characters and video games -- has died, TMZ has confirmed.

Jim's wife, Janice, tells TMZ ... Jim passed away Wednesday at 10:45 AM due to complications from advanced Alzheimer's.

We're told he was being treated in Los Angeles at Silverado Beverly Place Memory Care at the time of his passing.

Fans will remember Jim for voicing characters like Doug Dimmadome and Chet Ubetcha on "The Fairly OddParents."

This came after he debuted in the video game scene in 1993, being featured in "Spider-Man vs. The Kingpin."

Other video game credits include ... "Resident Evil 4," "Metal Gear Rising Revengeance," "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic," and "Call of Duty," among others.

Before 2021, he was the voice of Captain Qwark from the video game series "Ratchet & Clank." His last video game credit is "Quake Champions," which was released in 2022.

Jim was 66.