Travis Kelce Hints At Dropping $3 Million For Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite

Travis Kelce backed up the Brinks trucks to get Taylor Swift an awesome view for the Super Bowl ... 'cause he very well might have dropped $3 MILLION to secure a luxury suite.

TMZ Sports broke the story back in February -- Travis footed the bill so his family and friends could enjoy the Big Game at Allegiant Stadium in privacy ... and at the time, we were told the massive box cost well over a million buckaroos.

As it turns out, Trav seemingly spilled the beans on the actual price in a chat with fellow tight end George Kittle prior to SB LVIII ... and the potential nugget was caught on a hot mic for the Netflix show, "Receiver," which dropped on Wednesday.

While Kelce didn't flat-out say that's what he actually shelled out for the private area, it certainly would make sense ... 'cause he previously joked about the serious financial hit he took shortly before the game.

Kelce followed up by pointing out the ungodly prices for a suite ... saying, "They're f***ing three million dollars."

It all worked out in the end ... as Kelce's suite included his entire fam and Taylor's A-list friends like Ice Spice, Blake Lively and Lana Del Rey as they watched No. 87 and the Chiefs win yet another world title.