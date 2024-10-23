Rashee Rice's Mom Charged Over Alleged Package Theft

Marsha Kearney -- the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice -- was slapped with a misdemeanor charge this month over allegations she stole her neighbor's package ... TMZ Sports has learned.

North Richland Hills Police in Texas tell us ... after Kearney's neighbor accused her of snatching some Chappell Roan records right off their porch in plain view of their Ring camera on Sept. 29, an arrest warrant for the 43-year-old was issued on Oct. 8.

Play video content 9/29/24 TMZSports.com

Cops say Kearney ended up turning herself into the Tarrant County Sherriff's Office a week later -- on Oct. 15 -- and she was eventually charged with one count of mail theft.

Court records show she's due to appear before a judge in the case in late November.

It's, of course, not the first time Kearney will have seen the inside of a courtroom over stealing allegations ... earlier this year, she was hit with a criminal charge over claims she took a bunch of household items from a man.

That case ended up getting dismissed in June -- after we're told she completed some unspecified conditions.