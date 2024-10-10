Rashee Rice Shares Picture Of Knee In Brace After Undergoing Surgery

Rashee Rice took a second to update Chiefs fans on his injury on Thursday ... showing his knee in a brace after undergoing surgery earlier this week.

The 24-year-old Kansas City star receiver uploaded the image to his Instagram page ... featuring his leg propped up on a car seat and the caption, "rise & shine."

Rice -- who went under the knife to repair his LCL -- will miss at least four games after being placed on Injured Reserve ... and the belief is he will be forced to sit out the rest of the season as he gets back to 100%.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Rice didn't need any work done on his ACL, meniscus, or MCL ... and he's expected to make a full recovery.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. will certainly miss him, but they continued their dominant start to the 2024-25 season in Week 5 ... handling the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football."

The Chiefs are sitting pretty at 5-0.