Doug Martin Police Footage Released Following October Death

Play video content Oakland Police Department

TMZ Sports has obtained footage from the night of Doug Martin's death ... showing the former NFL star acting erratically as he broke into a home before passing away in police custody.

Play video content Oakland Police Department

The Oakland PD just released the 911 call, body cam, and surveillance video of the October 18 incident.

Officers were responding to a reported home break-in during the early morning hours in a house near the Oakland Zoo.

His death is still under investigation by the coroner's office.

Martin's former agency -- Athletes First -- shared a statement on behalf of the family the Monday after he passed ... which explained how Martin's parents had contacted local authorities earlier in the night for "medical assistance."

"Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor's residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody."