Doug Martin Reportedly Leapt From Second Story of Rehab Center Months Before Death

Doug Martin apparently suffered from a pretty serious mental health episode months before his death ... with a new report claiming he jumped out of a 2nd story window and got into a physical altercation with some police officers.

The San Francisco Chronicle made the claim in a new article published Wednesday, citing reports from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office ... reporting Martin was put on an involuntary psychiatric hold back in August.

According to the Chronicle, Martin checked into Tranquility Rehab Center in Castro Valley in August ... and, they say he tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamines when he arrived.

Several days into his stay -- during which time, the Chronicle says he left the premises without permission multiple times -- Martin was reportedly found dancing outside the facility ... his hands and covered in blood.

The Chronicle reports that a supervisor believed he jumped from his window on the second floor and punched the side of the rehab facility.

Police arrived, and the S.F. Chronicle says they asked Maritn if he was armed, to which he replied "Kinda" ... though he wouldn't clarify what he meant by that. When they allegedly tried to search Martin, he reportedly became agitated and resisted a police officer's attempt to handcuff him. Officers allegedly found three bags of cocaine and a 12-inch chef’s knife on Martin at the time.

The incident resulted in Martin being put on a 72-hour psychiatric hold, and the San Francisco Chronicle reports the charges were likely going to be sent to the prosecutor's office for review ... however, it's unclear if anyone looked it over before his untimely death.

We broke the story ... Doug passed away while in police custody after a break-in at an Oakland home. Martin's family had called authorities earlier in the evening for "medical assistance."

According to the family, Doug had become disoriented earlier in the evening ... which resulted in him leaving the home and entering a neighbor's residence a couple doors down. Oakland Police said responding officers had a "brief struggle" with Martin during his detainment and he became unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital, where he ultimately died.

Doug was 36.