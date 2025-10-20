Ex-NFL Star Doug Martin Died While Reportedly in Police Custody

Doug Martin died while in police custody after being arrested following a break-in to an Oakland home ... according to a new report.

The East Bay Times -- citing anonymous sources -- claims the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back was taken to a hospital, where he later died, after being contacted by Oakland Police ... who were responding to a reported home break-in early Saturday near the Oakland Zoo.

Oakland Police says officers were simultaneously told the suspected burglar was experiencing a medical emergency. A "brief struggle" followed, and the individual became unresponsive after taken into custody.

Paramedics provided aid before the person was taken to the hospital, where they later died, per OPD.

Officers involved in the incident have now been placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with departmental policy.

Martin's cause of death has not been determined and the investigation -- involving several agencies -- remains ongoing.

TMZ broke the story on the Pro Bowler's death.

Martin was a standout RB at Boise State before being drafted to the Bucs in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He went on to play seven seasons in the league

Martin was 36.