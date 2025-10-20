Playboi Carti Allegedly Threatened to Shoot Limo Driver, Dispatch Audio Reveals

Play video content

Playboi Carti's alleged assault on a limo driver was even more sinister than originally thought ... because he's now accused of threatening to shoot the chauffeur.

TMZ obtained the audio dispatch calls from the October 2 incident in Utah ... and, as you can hear, cops sprang into action after driver Carl Reynolds reported what allegedly happened to him while driving the rapper to his tour rehearsal. with his GF, Giovanna Ramos.

Investigators responded to an intersection in Park City, where Carl had pulled over after Carti allegedly socked him in the face during a heated argument with Ramos.

One officer told the dispatcher Carti threatened to "hit and shoot" a different driver, Lance Hayes, before fleeing in a vehicle. The cop also told dispatch he's going to search for Carti and, eventually, he found the hip hop star just down the street.