Haley Cavinder Shares Photos From Joint Bachelor/Bachelorette With Jake Ferguson

Haley Cavinder and her soon-to-be husband, Jake Ferguson, have gotta be hoping their joint pre-wedding party has a happier ending than Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' ... 'cause the former college hooper just shared flicks from bachelor-bachelorette extravaganza -- and so far vibes seem to be high!!

Haley took to Instagram to give her followers a look at how the two sides are enjoying their time out in the Bahamas -- which even included cameos from University of Georgia head football coach, Kirby Smart, and the new leader at LSU, Lane Kiffin.

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The two sides jetted down to the Bahamas earlier this week ... with Cavinder posting a video of them boarding the private plane -- showing Ferguson and his crew ripping shots to get loose for the fun.

She even responded to someone who called them out for having a joint bachelor and bachelorette party ... replying "Sorry we like to party together."

Of course, their joint bachelor and bachelorette party comes after we broke the news that Jake's quarterback's get-together went up in smoke ... with Prescott and Ramos calling off their wedding a month before they were set to tie the knot.

Not long after ... we obtained the email sent out to the 250 wedding guests slated to attend the ceremonies in Lake Como, Italy.

"It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers."

While there has been a lot of chatter about what ultimately led to the split, sources told us the "report" of money being at the center of it is complete B.S.