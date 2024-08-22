J Lo Wants to Change Last Name From Affleck Back To Lopez After Ben Split

Another twist in the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce ... she wants to drop his last name ... in favor of her maiden name.

TMZ obtained the divorce docs Jen filed Tuesday, and she checked the box to have her name restored to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

J Lo took Ben's last name as her own when they tied the knot back in July 2022 ... but now that she's filed to officially pull the plug on the marriage, it seems she's over being an Affleck.

Jen filed her divorce docs as Jennifer Lynn Affleck -- her legal name -- but she's requesting a change here.

TMZ broke the story ... J Lo beelined it to L.A. Country Superior Court and filed divorce docs pro per, meaning by herself and without an attorney ... on what would have been their 2-year wedding anniversary.

Jen's divorce filing makes no mention of a prenup ... and our sources tell us there is NO prenuptial agreement, which is a bit of a shocker with these two.

As we've told you, Jen and Ben have been trying to hash out a settlement for months, and while our sources say those talks are continuing, we're told they have become increasingly acrimonious ... to the point where Jen and Ben at times were not even speaking to each other.