Jennifer Lopez Calls Out All 'Negativity' Amid Ben Affleck Breakup Speculation

Jennifer Lopez says she's dismayed by all the negativity in the world -- but the question ... is she referring to current events in 2024, or is this about her personal woes of late?

In her latest "On the JLo" newsletter that got blasted out to fans Wednesday, J Lo used her movie "Atlas" and it doing well on Netflix as the jumping-off point into this topic ... taking a jab at pessimism at large and reminding everyone there's tons of love to spread.

Jennifer wrote, "Hi everybody, I just found out some great news and it's all because of YOU!! 'ATLAS' is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!"

She added, "It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there."

This could just be some friendly advice for her subscribers, but others are interpreting it differently -- suggesting it's a subtle clapback to all the split rumors between her and Ben Affleck ... and maybe even a nod to her recent tour cancelation as well.

Play video content 5/31/24 TMZ.com

As we reported, things seem a bit rocky for J Lo and Ben as both of them are living apart in L.A. Plus, J Lo's had to call off her music tour to spend time with her family.

Despite all the breakup buzz, the couple's seemingly trying to keep everyone guessing with curveballs ... by sharing air kisses and showing up together to Ben's daughter Violet's graduation.