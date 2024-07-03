Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jennifer Lopez Ditches Wedding Ring Amid Looming Divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is missing a key accessory in a social media upload ... further fueling the chatter she and husband Ben Affleck are headed for divorce.

J Lo is noticeably not wearing the green diamond ring Ben proposed with in 2022 as she promotes JLO Beauty's Ultimate Body Kit and Complexion Booster on Instagram.

It's not like Jennifer is without jewelry in the clip ... watch the vid, as she's clearly wearing stacked rings on her right hand and diamond earrings to round out her summery look of shorts and a halter top.

Jennifer may have been trying to signal something with this upload ... though, she notably wore the rock in the Coach campaign she recently shared on Instagram.

For the last several months, questions have swirled about the state of Jennifer's marriage to Ben ... since the A-list couple is no longer living together and have listed their marital home in Beverly Hills. And as we reported, she's looking for her own place with realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency.

Still, the pair has been sending mixed signals ... with Ben ditching his wedding ring on a number of occasions -- only to throw it back on other times.

The duo has stepped out for a number of family functions together ... but have yet to show any PDA. Jennifer has also been flying solo quite a bit lately ... attending the Met Gala, the "Atlas" premiere and a picturesque Italian getaway sans Ben.

Ben and Jen have a long history together. Remember, the couple first started dating back in 2002 after meeting on the set of "Gigli." By November 2002, they were engaged ... only to call things off 3 days before the wedding.

HEADING FOR DIVORCE
Ben and Jen rebooted their relationship almost 2 decades later ... getting engaged again in April 2022. The pair didn't waste any time, tying the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July. They celebrated their nuptials again in a lavish wedding with family and friends the next month.

Nonetheless, it appears this epic love story is bound to end on a sad note.

