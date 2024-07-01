Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Selling Art From Marital Home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly parting ways with some of their shared belongings while also trying to unload their marital home ... all as they remain living separately.

The apparently estranged couple's selling pieces of art they had inside the $60 million Bev Hills abode where they used to live together, according to Page Six.

Ben and J Lo listed art and some other unspecified pieces earlier in June, and according to the report they've had some nibbles from collectors who've already taken a peek at the goods.

It's certainly not a promising sign for the couple -- as we've reported, they've been living separately for the last several weeks. Ben has been shackin' up at a Brentwood property, which is not far from where ex-wife Jennifer Garner lives with their kids, Violet, Fin, and Samuel.

J Lo, for her part, has been staying put in the pricey Bev Hills mansion she and Ben purchased just last year.

She was house hunting back in May ... a few weeks before TMZ broke the news Bennifer was trying to unload their house, with divorce being the likely next move.

Play video content TMZ.com

Still, Ben and Jen have reunited on a number of occasions ... including family events, visits to their respective offices and the occasional errand.

Play video content TMZ Studios

The A-list couple first linked up in 2002, after costarring in "Gigli" together. They got engaged months later ... only to call off their nuptials and officially split in 2004.

They gave their love story another shot in 2021 ... tying the knot in July 2022 in Las Vegas before celebrating with a more formal ceremony the next month.